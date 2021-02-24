Trading on National Stock Exchange halted due to technical snag

Trading was halted on the exchange at 11.40 am.

Money Stock Market

Trading on the National Stock Exchange was halted on Wednesday morning due to a technical glitch, due to which the live price quotes of spot Nifty and Bank Nifty indexes stop updating. Trading on the Futures and Options market stopped at 11.40 am, and on the cash market at 11.43 am.

The Bombay Stock Exchange is operational. Rates on the NSE reportedly stopped updating at 10.08 am. All pending orders placed before 11.40 am on the exchange will be cancelled when the market reopens.

“NSE has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy. We have received communication from both the telecom service providers that there are issues with their links due to which there is an impact on NSE system,” NSE said.

It added that it is working on restoring systems as soon as possible.

“In view of the above, all the segments have been closed at 11:40 and will be restored as soon as issue is resolved,” it said.

We are working on restoring the systems as soon as possible. In view of the above, all the segments have been closed at 11:40 and will be restored as soon as issue is resolved. — NSEIndia (@NSEIndia) February 24, 2021

Nifty50 stood at 14,820.45-level at the time it stopped updating, up by 112.65 points. Nifty Bank froze at 35,626.60, up 1.45%.

Stock broker Zerodha had said that there is an issue with live ticks for NSE indices (Nifty 50, Nifty Bank and others) across brokers. “We are in touch with NSE to have this fixed,” it had said.

“Trading is halted on NSE across brokers. We are waiting for it to come back online. For equity orders, you can use BSE,” it added.

On Tuesday, NSE announced changes in index maintenance guidelines, criteria and methodology. From March 31, there will be changes to revision in the index reconstitution date, stock capping, quarterly rebalancing of shares and investible weight factors, and calculation of Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio for indices. There will also be changes to calculation of dividend yield per cent for indices.