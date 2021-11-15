Traders’ body CAIT alleges marijuana peddled on Amazon, seeks NCB probe

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan to ensure that the issue is taken up.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has urged the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to look into the issue of alleged sale of marijuana on e-commerce site Amazon, after media reports stated that a racket was recently unearthed by the Madhya Pradesh police. The CAIT has asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan to ensure that the issue is taken up.

The CAIT alleged that during a MP police raid conducted at an Amazon warehouse in Gwalior, more than 380 packets of marijuana, camouflaged as ‘kadi patta' (curry leaves), were sold and fulfilled from their warehouse located in Gwalior. The CAIT further claimed that it was a serious threat to the security of the country in view of the fact that likewise, even illegal arms or other illegal activities could be carried out.

CAIT has demanded the police authorities of Madhya Pradesh to take strictest action against Amazon under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC) and immediately arrest the persons responsible for the operation and management of Amazon.in India. It further claimed that by selling the marijuana worth more than Rs 1 crore and earning a commission of 66% (i.e. over Rs 66 lakh) through its e-commerce website, Amazon violated Section 20(b) of NDPS Act.

“In addition to the people already arrested by MP police, they must arrest the senior management of Amazon who have facilitated the use of its platform for the sale of marijuana and hence acted as a drug peddler,” CAIT further demanded.

“It is highly regretted that Amazon has scant regard for the laws of the country. The foundation of their operation in India is built over the violation of FEMA and FDI policy, followed by anti-competitive practices being investigated by Competition Commission of India. Now, they have engaged in the heinous crime of drug peddling,” CAIT alleged.

The CAIT has also urged the government agencies including NCB to search for similar stock (of ganja) in other warehouses of Amazon.