Toyota Kirloskar Motor launches new Fortuner starting at Rs 29.98 lakh

The company has also introduced the 'Legender' variant priced at Rs 37.58 lakh.

Automobile manufacturer Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday launched the new Fortuner at a starting price of Rs 29.98 lakh for the petrol variant, while that of diesel starts at Rs 31.57 lakh ex-showroom (same across the country except in Kerala).

The new Fortuner is available in '2.8 L Diesel Engine with 6-Speed Automatic and 6-Speed Manual Transmission' with Intelligent 'Manual Transmission options and 2.7 L Petrol Engine in 6-Speed Automatic and 5-Speed Manual Transmission'.

As per the company, the Fortuner's automatic transmission variants provide a torque of 500 Nm and 204 PS of Power while manual transmission variants generate 204 PS of Power and 420 Nm torque.

Besides, it said the 4X4 (AT and MT) variants further enhance their off-road credentials with a 'Lockable Differential' as an additional feature to ensure firm footing when navigating in extreme terrains.

"A key addition to the new Fortuner & Legender is connected technology that enables features like Geo-fencing, Real-time tracking, last parked location for peace of mind," said Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, TKM.

"The infotainment system also comes with Android Auto or Apple Carplay connectivity to provide more convenience. We are sure that the customers will enjoy the new features and continue to put their faith in India's most admired SUV. We are anticipating great demand for our new offerings across all major Tier I, II and III markets in the country,” he added.