'Towering statesman’: India condoles Pranab Mukherjee

Pranab Mukherjee passed away at the Army Research and Referral Hospital on Monday at the age of 84.

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee is no more. He passed away at the Army Research and Referral Hospital on Monday at the age of 84. He had been on ventilator support and had been in deep coma for the past few days. His son Abhijit shared the news of his demise on Twitter.

Condolences poured in from all quarters for the Bharat Ratna awardee, who served as India’s 13th President.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter to condole Pranab Mukherjee’s demise.

“Sad to hear that former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee is no more. His demise is passing of an era. A colossus in public life, he served Mother India with the spirit of a sage. The nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons. Condolences to his family, friends and all citizens,” the President said.

“Endowed with perspicacity and wisdom, Bharat Ratna Shri Mukherjee combined tradition and modernity. In his five decade long illustrious public life, he remained rooted to the ground irrespective of the exalted offices he held. He endeared himself to people across political spectrum As the First Citizen, he continued to connect with everyone, bringing Rashtrapati Bhavan closer to the people. He opened its gates for public visit. His decision to discontinue the use of the honorific 'His Excellency' was historic,” President Ram Nath Kovind said.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said he is deeply saddened by the passing away of former President Pranab Mukherjee.

“The country has lost an elder statesman in his death. He rose from humble beginnings to occupy the country’s highest constitutional position through hard work, discipline and dedication. Shri Pranab Mukherjee brought dignity and decorum to every post held by him during his long & distinguished public service. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members,” he tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his demise and called him a scholar par excellence and a towering statesman. In multiple tweets, he remembered the guidance he received from the former President.

“India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society,” the PM tweeted.

"During his political career that spanned decades, Shri Pranab Mukherjee made long-lasting contributions in key economic and strategic ministries. He was an outstanding Parliamentarian, always well-prepared, extremely articulate as well as witty. As India’s President, Shri Pranab Mukherjee made Rashtrapati Bhavan even more accessible to common citizens," the PM said.

"He made the President’s house a centre of learning, innovation, culture, science and literature. His wise counsel on key policy matters will never be forgotten by me. I was new to Delhi in 2014. From Day 1, I was blessed to have the guidance, support and blessings of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I will always cherish my interactions with him. Condolences to his family, friends, admirers and supporters across India. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister said.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to express his sorrow and offered condolences to his family

“With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I join the country in paying homage to him. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends," Rahul Gandhi said.

Home Minister Amit Shah too condoled Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee's death.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he is deeply anguished by the demise of former president of India. "He was widely respected by the people across all sections of society. His demise is a personal loss. He had tremendous knowledge of India’s history, diplomacy, public policy and also defence," Rajnath Singh tweeted.

Political leaders across party lines, cricketers, and members of the film industry also expressed their grief at his death.

Replying to the tweet of Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit where he shared the news of his father's death, Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor condoled the death by saying that 'an admiring and grateful nation mourns with him'.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has also expressed grief over the demise of former President. Conveying condolences to the bereaved family, the Chief Minister said, "Pranab da, in his long political innings, had shown maturity in dealing with complex issues and had passed through testing times."

