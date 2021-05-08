Tovino Thomas unveils poster of Gokul Suresh starrer ‘Ambalamukkile Visheshangal’

The upcoming Malayalam film is directed by ‘Akkaldhamayile Pennu’ fame filmmaker Jayaram Kailas.

Flix Mollywood

Popular Mollywood actor Tovino Thomas recently unveiled the poster of Gokul Suresh starrer Ambalamukkile Visheshangal. The poster from the upcoming Malayalam movie features Gokul Suresh sporting a casual look and is seen recording something on the phone. The farm in the backdrop of the poster and Gokul Suresh’s outfit hint at a rural drama.

The film is directed by filmmaker Jayaram Kailas, who is popular for his 2015 Malayalam film Akkaldhamayile Pennu that is based on the story of a woman gravedigger. Ambalamukkile Visheshangal is bankrolled by Sarathchandran Nair under the banner of Chand Creations.

Sharing the poster, actor Tovino Thomas wrote, “Unveiling the new poster of #AmbalamukkileVisheshangal, starring dear Gokul Suresh.. directed by Jayaram Kailas, produced by J. Sarathchandran Nair!! All the best to the entire team!”

Umesh Krishnan is taking care of the story and screenplay for the venture. Abdul Rahim has been roped in as the cinematographer, while Renjan Abraham is on board as the editor. The film has music by Arul Dev and Ranjin Raj. The latter is also handling the background score for the project.

Gokul will be essaying the role of Pappu, the lead, while actor Lal will be seen as Alex John in Ambalamukkile Visheshangal. Actor turned filmmaker Major Ravi, too, will be essaying a pivotal role in the film. Other actors including Ganapathy, Shaheen Siddique, Dharmajan, Ishni, Mareena, Michael, Biju Kuttan, Sudheer Karamana, Harikrishnan, Murali Chand, Shaju Sreedhar, Noby, Ullas Panthalam, Aziz Vodafone, Sunil Sugatha, Aneesh G Menon, Sona Nair, Shreyani, Kootikkal Jayachandran, and Vanitha Krishnachandran have been roped in to play supporting roles.

Gokul is currently working on Joshiy directorial Paappan. He will be seen with his father Suresh Gopi in the film. Suresh Gopi and Joshiy have teamed up for the project after a long hiatus. Like Suresh Gopi’s previous collaborations with filmmaker Joshiy such as Lelam, Pathram and Vazhunoor, the upcoming Malayalam movie is likely to be a gripping thriller.