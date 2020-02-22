Tovino Thomas shares work-out photos for ‘Minnal Murali’

'Minnal Murali' is directed by Basil Joseph of 'Godha' fame.

Flix Mollywood

Tovino Thomas is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Minnal Murali. The star is playing a superhero in this flick and this is the first time a full-length superhero film is being made in the south Indian film industry.

With the role requiring a well-chiseled physique, Tovino is sweating it out at the gym and his hard work seems to have paid off well. The actor shared online a few pictures of his workout. The shooting of Minnal Murali is currently in progress in Wayanad where the entire team is stationed and the team has prepared shooting schedules in various places in Wayanad and Karnataka.

Minnal Murali is directed by Basil Joseph of Godha fame and bankrolled by Sophia Paul under the banner Weekend Blockbusters.

Hollywood stunt coordinator Vlad Rimburg has been roped in to choreograph the stunts for this film. As it is a superhero film, Minnal Murali will have some impressive stunt sequences, we hear. Well, this should be a treat for all Tovino’s fans out there.

The technical crew of Minnal Murali comprises Shaan Rahman for music, Vishnu Sharma for cinematography and Arun and Justin have penned the screenplay.

Reports are that Minnal Murali is being made simultaneously in 4 languages – Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Tamil actor Guru Somasundaram, Aju Varghese, Baiju Santhosh, Harisree Ashokan, Mammukoya, Femina George and others have been roped in to play important roles.

Tovino’s next release in the pipeline is Forensic which will be out at the theatres on March 6. Akhil Paul and Anas Khan have scripted the film and directed it.

The technical crew of this entertainer includes Akhil George for cinematography, Jakes Bejoy for music, Shameer Muhammed for editing, Dileepnath for art direction, Sameera Saneesh for costume designing, Rajashekar for stunts and Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar for sound designing.

