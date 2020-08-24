Tovino Thomas shares pictures with his ‘workout partner’ father

Quite a few movies of the actor are pending release, following the coronavirus lockdown.

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas recently shared post-workout images of himself with his father Illikkal Thomas, and captioned it "workout partner". The actor who is a fitness enthusiast posted the picture and wrote, "My dad. Guide. Advisor. Motivator. Decision maker. And workout partner. The extra muscle on his left upper chest is a pacemaker fixed in 2016, but since then he has been into fitness more than ever.”

On the work front, Tovino’s Kilometers and Kilometers is expected to have an Over-the-top (OTT) release after there were reports of it having lead. The Film Exhibitors Union of Kerala agreed to permit the release after the film’s producer Anto Joseph approached them. The film was scheduled to hit the screens on March 12 but had to be postponed after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Kilometers and Kilometers is directed by Jeo Baby with Tovino Thomas producing it under his own banner along with Anto Joseph, Ramshi Ahamed, and cinematographer Sinu Sidharth under the banners Anto Joseph Film Company and Ramshi Ahamed. Sooraj S Kurup has composed the songs while Sushin Shyam took care of the background score. Vinayak Sasikumar and Harinarayan have penned the lyrics with National award-winning sound designer Sinoy Joseph on-board as well.

This year, Tovino was seen in Forensic, an investigative thriller, which released in February before the lockdown began. The actor has a few upcoming movies like Minnal Murali, Karachi 81, Ajayante Randam Moshanam, and Kala.

Tovino was filming for Basil Joseph’s movie Minnal Murali prior to the lockdown and recent reports suggest that the actor will be completing the shooting of the movie, once the scenario changes. He plays a superhero in this flick and this is the first time a full-length superhero film is being made in the Malayalam film industry.

Tovino has also signed a film called 563 St. Charles Street that will be helmed by Rony Roy and bankrolled by B Rakesh under the banner Universal Cinema. It is a horror flick that has been inspired by some true-life incidents. The film will be shot extensively in the US and Canada.

