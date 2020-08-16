Tovino’s ‘Kilometers and Kilometers’ gets nod for OTT release, producers raise issue

The film exhibitors’ union, which is against OTT releases, made an exception for Tovino’s film, claiming it has already leaked online.

Flix Mollywood

Malayalam comedy entertainer Kilometers and Kilometers with Tovino Thomas in the lead was scheduled for release in March this year. However, the film’s release had to be put off with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown. It has been five months since the lockdown was announced and with no sign of movie theatres opening anytime soon, several films are lying in the cans waiting for a release.

But things got worse for the makers of Kilometers and Kilometers after it was reportedly leaked online. This made producer Anto Joseph approach the Film Exhibitors Union of Kerala (FEUOK) seeking permission to release it on an Over The Top (OTT) platform. Considering the huge losses the producer would incur if the film was not released immediately, the FEUOK agreed to permit its OTT release.

In a statement released by FEUOK, it is said that the organisation has decided not to cooperate with those who release films on OTT platforms before theatre release. However, it adds that permission has been granted to producer Anto Joseph's film Kilometers and Kilometers since a pirated version had already leaked out before theatre release, and it would cause him a lot of loss.

This, however, irked several other producers who are keen on releasing their films online considering the current situation.

Director Aashiq Abu took a dig at their circular on his social media page and wrote, “When the entire world is fighting a pandemic, a group of bigwigs from Kerala have issued a fatwa. Poor Anto Joseph is let go, but others are screwed. Their movies won’t reach theatres. Beware!”

While many producers have raised issue with the FEUOK for relaxing the rules for Kilometers and Kilometers, producer Shibu G Suseelan has demanded that the producer of the film should reveal the name of the studio that had released the pirated copy of the film online.

Shibu G Suseelan wrote on Facebook, “If the studio is not involved in it, people who are connected to the movie will be suspected to have pirated the copy. So the producer must name the studio. As a member of the film fraternity, I want to know the truth behind the pirated copy of Kilometers and Kilometers.”

It may be noted here that director Aashiq Abu and producer Ashiq Usman, along with a host of other filmmakers and stars, have also been making appeals to the FEUOK to have their films release on OTT platforms but had not got permission.



Kilometers and Kilometers is directed by Jeo Baby with Tovino Thomas producing it under his own banner along with Anto Joseph, Ramshi Ahamed, and cinematographer Sinu Sidharth under the banners Anto Joseph Film Company and Ramshi Ahamed.

Sooraj S Kurup has composed the songs and Sushin Shyam the background score. Vinayak Sasikumar and Harinarayan have penned the lyrics with National award-winning sound designer Sinoy Joseph on-board as well.

On the storyline of this film, we hear that it is about a foreign woman who goes on a solo world tour after winning the lottery.

(Content provided by Digital Native)

