Tovino Thomas’s ‘Minnal Murali’ goes on floors

The Malayalam movie Minnal Murali with Tovino Thomas in the lead went on the floor on December 23. While Tovino Thomas plays the main lead in it, Tamil actor Guru Somasundaram, who was seen in films like Joker and Asuran, will be playing a pivotal role. The actor has joined the sets of Minnal Murali.

Tovino will play the role of a local superhero. This is the first time the actor is playing a superhero. Minnal Murali is being directed by Basil Joseph of Godha fame and bankrolled by Sophia Paul under the banner Weekend Blockbusters.

In an earlier interview to the Times of India, the director said, “I will be working closely with the VFX team in the pre-production stage for developing the storyboards as well as understanding what is possible before we start shooting the movie.”

Meanwhile, Tovino has multiple projects needing his attention. Of this, Kilometres and Kilometres has reached the post production stage. The film is touted to be a complete comedy entertainer. Jeo Baby is wielding the megaphone for this venture with Tovino producing the film under his own banner. Incidentally, it is his first production venture and he is co-producing it along with Anto Joseph, Ramshi Ahamed, and cinematographer Sinu Sidharth.

Sooraj S Kurup is composing the songs and Sushin Shyam is composing the background score of Kilometres and Kilometres. Vinayak Sasikumar and Harinarayan have penned the lyrics with the National award-winning sound designer Sinoy Joseph on board as well. The film has reached the post-production stage and its release is expected to be announced soon.

The other films that Tovino is busy with are 563 St. Charles Street, Bhoomi and Forensic. Of these, 563 St. Charles Street is a horror film, directed by Rony Roy. It is inspired by some true life incidents and shot in the US and Canada. In Bhoomi, directed by Albert Anthony, Tovino is reportedly playing a revolutionary leader and in Forensic, directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, he will be seen as a medico-legal advisor in the Kerala Police Department.

