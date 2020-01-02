Tovino Thomas to essay triple role for the first time

Mollywood

Titled ‘Ajayante Randam Moshanam’, the film will be directed by Jithin Lal.

Tovino Thomas is riding high on success with a string of hits under his belt. An update about the star’s latest venture is that he will be playing a triple role for the first time in his career. The film is titled Ajayante Randam Moshanam and will be directed by Jithin Lal.

In an interview with the Times of India, the director said, “The movie has portions set in 1900, 1950 and 1990. Tovino plays characters Maniyan, Kunjikelu and Ajayan, respectively, in these three generations. The main storyline though will be set in the 90s.”

The film will be shot in various locations such as Kannur, Kasaragod and Wayanad, we hear. Plans are on to dub and release the film in various languages.

Tovino’s next film release will be Kilometres and Kilometres. The film is touted to be a complete comedy entertainer. Jeo Baby is wielding the megaphone for this venture with Tovino Thomas producing it under his own banner. Incidentally, it is his first production venture and he is co-producing it along with Anto Joseph, Ramshi Ahamed, and cinematographer Sinu Sidharth.

Tovino also has Forensic, in which he is playing a medico-legal advisor in the Kerala Police Department. Wielding the megaphone for Forensic is Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, and they have scripted the film as well. The technical crew of this film includes Akhil George for cinematography, Jakes Bejoy for music, Shameer Muhammed for editing, Dileepnath for art direction, Sameera Saneesh for costume designing, Rajashekar for stunts and Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar for sound designing. Navis Xaviour and Siju Mathew are producing the film under the banner Juvis Productions and Raju Malliath’s Ragam Movies.

An interesting feature of this thriller is that it will be the first film in Malayalam to deal with forensic sciences in full length.

