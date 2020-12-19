Tovino Thomas back on ‘Kala’ sets after recovering from injuries

The actor sustained internal injuries while shooting in October, and was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital in Kochi.

Flix MOLLYWOOD

Tovino Thomas, while shooting a fight sequence for the Malayalam film Kala in October, sustained internal injuries following which he had to be hospitalised. After a short stay in the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Kerala, complete rest for a few weeks was advised to the actor. In light of this, the star took a short break from his acting assignments and completely recovered, and is back to good health. Currently, Tovino has returned to work to complete his current assignments. He joined the sets of Kaanekkaane last month and has completed shooting for his portions.



Now, Tovino has shifted focus to Kala again. The makers of this action entertainer have released a video which shows the actor performing some stunts for the film, indicating that he has recovered his health. Kala has Tovino and Divya Pillai in the lead roles, with a foreign breed canine playing an important role. On bringing in the Cane Corso dog for its role in Kala, Tovino had said in an interview to the Times of India, “The movie is set in the ‘90s and we have conceived my character as one of the first Malayalis to have imported a Cane Corso with the intention of owning an expensive foreign breed. However, we don’t reveal all these details in the movie. In life, I am someone who loves dogs, but my character is more of a dog enthusiast. He wants to master a dog.” The shooting of this film is currently on and is expected to be wrapped up soon.



Tovino has recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming project Kaanekkaane. The film is directed by Manu Ashokan and scripted by Bobby-Sanjay.



While Kaanekkaane is in the post-production mode, Tovino Thomas has a number of films in his kitty, including Minnal Murali. Directed by Basil Joseph, Minnal Murali is bankrolled by Sophia Paul under the banner of Weekend Blockbusters. The technical crew of this film includes Baahubali art director Manu Jagadh in charge of the art department, Shaan Rahman for scoring music to Manu Manjith’s lyrics and editing done by Livingston Mathew. Minnal Murali is written by Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew. Andrew D’Cruz is the VFX supervisor and sound design is by Nixon George. Cedin Paul and Kevin Paul are the project designers of Minnal Murali. Hassan Vandoor has done make up, and Melwy J has designed costumes. Tovino Thomas revealed earlier that this superhero film will have oodles of comedy, attracting family audiences.



Tovino Thomas recently went on to sign a new project titled Varavu. It will be directed by Rakesh Mantodi, who had scripted Godha and Thira. Varavu is co-written by Rakesh Mantodi in association with Saresh Malayankandi and Manu Manjith. Vishwajith has been roped in to work the camera for this venture. Pradeep Kumar Pathiyara is producing this flick under the banner Pathiyara Entertainments.

