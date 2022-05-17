Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh’s courtroom drama Vaashi gets release date

Helmed by director Vishnu G Raghav, the film will feature Tovino and Keerthy as advocates.

Flix Mollywood

Actors Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming courtroom drama Vaashi is gearing up for theatrical release. Helmed by director Vishnu G Raghav, the film will hit the big screens on June 17. It is bankrolled by G Suresh Kumar and Menaka. The release date was announced on Tuesday, May 17 along with a glimpse video. Tovino and Keerthy will be playing advocates who face off against each other.

Tovino Thomas, while commenting about the film earlier, had said that this film portrays something that's super relevant and that would reach out to audiences soon. Neil D Cunha is the director of Photography for the film, which has music by Kailas Menon.While unveiling the first look poster of the film in February this year, Keerthy Suresh wrote, "Presenting the first look of my next in Malayalam! 'Vaashi', I am so excited for you all to see what we have made and cannot wait for all of you to watch it!"

Several actors including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Abhishek Bachchan shared the first look poster of the film. "Here's the first look of 'Vaashi'. Woww, this is one supremely talented team! wishing my dear Keerthy Suresh the very best for 'Vaashi'. Waiting eagerly for this one!" Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan too shared the first look of the film on his Instagram timeline. He said, "Another incredible movie coming from the Malayalam film industry!! Good luck Tovino Thomas, Keerthy Suresh and the entire cast and crew of 'Vaashi'." Actor Trisha had also shared the poster.

The team wrapped up shooting in January this year. Sharing the announcement with fans, Tovino stated, “And it's a wrap at 'Vaashi'! Super happy to have joined hands with buddy Vishnu Raghav in his first venture as director. I wish the world for you brother! And thanks to the amazing co-star Keerthy Suresh and the cast and the crew for making 'Vaashi' most memorable." Actor Keerthy is returning to Malayalam cinema after Mohanlal’s period drama Marakkar Arabikkadalinte Simham.

(With IANS inputs)