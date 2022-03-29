Tovino Thomas and Anna Ben’s Naradan gets OTT release date

Two other recently released Malayalam films ‘Pada’ and ‘Veyil’ will also be streaming on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video shortly.

Flix Mollywood

The makers of Tovino Thomas’s recently-released Malayalam film Naradan announced on March 29 that the film will be streaming on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video from April 8. Sharing the announcement, Amazon Prime Video shared a poster on Tuesday, March 29 and wrote, “Watch Tovino Thomas and Anna Ben, in Aashiq Abu’s Naradan.” The film hit the big screens on March 3.

Directed by Aashiq Abu, the film features Tovino Thomas, Anna Ben, Sharafudheen, and Vijayaraghavan in main roles. Naradan is the dramatic journey of Chandraprakash, a journalist working at News Malayalam. He is a talk show host and television news anchor with a huge audience appeal. He is under pressure to do stories that will increase the channel's rating from his editors and bosses. When a fellow journalist, Pradeep does a new story and lands a job at News Malayalam, Chandraprakash throws away his own moral principles and focuses on being the number one.

Amazon Prime Video will also be releasing two other Malayalam films that recently had its theatrical release. Kunchacko Boban starrer Pada is slated to release on March 30, while Shane Nigam’s Veyil will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from April 15. Written and directed by Kamal KM, the crime and drama thriller features Kunchacko Boban, Joju George, Vinayakan, and Dileesh Pothan. Pada raises the seminal question of land and the displacement of indigenous communities in India. The film tracks how all the governments that have ruled the nation made laws that denied the indigenous people their way of life and often their land, protecting crony capitalist interests and revisits an episode of dissent in the 90s which brought up this discussion.

Meanwhile,Veyil, which is directed by Sarath Menon, features Shane Nigam, Shine Tom Chacko, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and others. The story is about Sidhu and Karthi who live with their mother. As a family, how they face life and deal with all the challenges thrown at them, highlighting the complexities of relationships.