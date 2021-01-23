Tovino’s ‘Kaanekkane’ first-look poster released

The first look was launched by Indrajith Sukumaran.

Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lekshmi duo are coming together again with Uyare fame Manu Ashokan’s Kaanekkane. The film is said to be a fictional take on human relationships. The first look was launched by Indrajith Sukumaran to coincide with Tovino Thomas's birthday. Sharing the poster, Indrajith took to his social media and wrote, "Here is the first look poster of Manu Ashokan’s Kaanekkane, penned by dear Bobby and Sanjay. Wishing the movie and the stellar team just the best. Looking forward to this one!”

Tovino Thomas recently completed the shooting for this film and is now done with the dubbing. The actor has shared a video of his dubbing wind-up which is going viral online. About his role in Kaanekkane, he was quoted by the Times of India as saying, "Even in Manu’s Uyare, he wanted my character to not look like a quintessential head of an airline company. So, apart from the overgrown beard and hair, the characters in Kala and Kaanekkaane have distinct personalities; while one is soft-spoken, the other is domineering."

The film also stars Suraj Venjaramoodu, Prem Prakash, Shruti Ramachandran, and Rony David Raj in pivotal roles. The film is scripted by popular screenwriter duo Bobby-Sanjay. The writers revealed that while Uyare took them 10 months to complete scripting, Kaanekkane was worked on at breakneck speed. The film is bankrolled by T R Shamsudeen, under the banner of Dreamcatcher. Alby Antony has been roped in as the cinematographer for the movie, while Abhilash Balachandran will be the editor. Ranjin Raj of Joseph fame is the music composer for this movie while Dileep Nath will be handling the art department. Manu Ashokan's first directorial venture Uyare was a critical and commercially success.

Tovino Thomas has a number of films in his kitty including Minnal Murali. Directed by Basil Joseph, Minnal Murali is bankrolled by Sophia Paul under the banner of Weekend Blockbusters. The technical crew of this film includes Baahubali art director Manu Jagadh in charge of the art department, Shaan Rahman for scoring music to Manu Manjith’s lyrics, and editing by Livingston Mathew. Minnal Murali is written by Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew. Andrew D’crus is the VFX supervisor and the sound design is by Nixon George. Cedin Paul and Kevin Paul are the project designers of Minnal Murali. Hassan Vandoor has done makeup, with Melwy J designing the costumes. Tovino Thomas revealed earlier that this superhero film will have oodles of comedy attracting the family audiences.

