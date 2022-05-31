Tovino, Nimisha’s new movie titled Adrishya Jalakangal

Filmmaker Biju Damodaran is best known for directing National Award-winning feature 'Veettilekkulla Vazhi', 'Perariyathavar' and 'Valiya Chirakulla Pakshikal'.

Flix Mollywood

Actors Tovino Thomas and Nimisha Sajayan will be reuniting after four years for the suspense thriller movie Adrishya Jalakangal, the makers announced on Tuesday. Tovino, star of Minnal Murali , and Nimisha of The Great Indian Kitchen fame, have previously worked on crime-thriller Oru Kuprasidha Payyan (2018). Adrishya Jalakangal is produced by Ellanar Films, Tovino Thomas Productions and Mythri Movie Makers. Directed by Dr. Biju Kumar Damodaran, the upcoming feature film will depict war as a man-made disaster. The movie will explore society's struggles for existence, love, peace, justice, relations, and sanity through its character, the press release said.

Biju Damodaran, best known for directing National Award-winning feature Veettilekkulla Vazhi, Perariyathavar and Valiya Chirakulla Pakshikal, said his aim is to present social and cultural viewpoints through his cinema. Adrishya Jalakangal has a treatment that will smoothly mix reality with surrealistic notions and visuals. My goal in filmmaking is to create works that are artistically and aesthetically superior, all at a time while asserting our strong social and cultural stands, the filmmaker said in a statement. Radhika Lavu, founder-producer of Ellanar Films, said her team is eager to share the world of Adrishya Jalakangal .

Windows open to a whole new world of imagination and are often used in art to symbolise hope, change and daring to explore. Our story of Adrishya Jalakangal is about those invisible windows which open to positivity and probability. It's a path to gain perspective about something that has escaped our comprehension, she said. Adrishya Jalakangal will soon start filming.

Tovino is gearing up for the release of his upcoming legal drama titled Vaashi, which stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. Helmed by director Vishnu G Raghav, the film will hit the big screens on June 17. It is bankrolled by G Suresh Kumar and Menaka. Meanwhile Nimisha will be next seen in upcoming movie Thuramukham, which is slated for release on June 10.