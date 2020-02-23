Tourism Minister CT Ravi clarifies no plans to open casinos to boost tourism in K'taka

The minister spoke with regards to a statement made at an Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) event.

news Tourism

Karnataka Tourism Minister CT Ravi has issued a clarification with regards to a statement earlier made regarding introducing casinos for improving tourism.

“During my interaction with FKCCI, I had mentioned that many countries have promoted Tourism through Casinos. Isn't it a fact that lakhs of Indians go abroad to play in Casinos? Can anyone stop them? At the moment, there is no proposal before Our Govt to set up Casinos here,” he posted on Twitter.

He also had spoken about village and heritage tourism as a means to improve revenue to the state.

At an Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) event held earlier, the minister pointed out that casinos have been set up and utilised to increase revenue from tourism in several countries.

Several have reacted to this, including Congress party’s DK Shivakumar.

“Let the CM clarify what the budget allocation will be like for the casino, then we can see,” stated Shivakumar following the remarks on introducing casinos to boost tourism. He further added that it would only be decided following implementation, whether building casinos would have a positive impact on the state.

Others, such as minister BC Patil, are more in favour of introducing casinos to increase tourism.

“It’s there in Sri Lanka, Singapore. What’s wrong with it being done here also? It’s just a way to develop tourism. CT Ravi has brought this up today and that is a good thing,” he said to media personnel.

Minister CT Ravi, at the moment has stated that there are no plans to open casinos in the state of Karnataka, adding that Indians spend on casinos abroad and that the country “loses out” on foreign revenue incurred in such a manner.