'Totally hurt': Dancer Sudhaa Chandran asked to remove artificial limb again at airport

Actor and dancer Sudhaa Chandran said in her latest Instagram post that every time she visits an airport, she is asked to remove her artificial limb for security checks despite requesting for an ETD (Explosive Trace Detector).

Flix Disability

Actor and popular Bharatanatyam dancer Sudhaa Chandran took to Instagram recently to make an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union government and the state government, requesting them to issue a card to people with disabilities so that they can avoid the rigorous checks at airports, particularly the removal of prosthetic limbs. The dancer lost her leg in an accident but she returned to dancing and acting again using an artificial limb.

In an Instagram post, the 56-year-old-actor said that despite requesting airport authorities to conduct an “ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) for her artificial limb,” they insist on her removing it for safety checks. “Good evening, this is a very personal note that I want to tell our dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, this is an appeal to the Central government and state government, I am Sudhaa Chandran, an actress and dancer by profession, who has danced with an artificial limb and created history and made my country very proud of me," she can be heard saying in her post.

She further says, “But every time I go on my professional visits, each time, I'm stopped at the airport and when I request them at the security, to the CISF officers that please do an ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) for my artificial limb, they still want me to remove my artificial limb and show it to them. Is this humanly possible, Modi ji? Is this what our country is talking about? Is this the respect that a woman gives to another woman in our society?"

She further adds that she requests the government to give people with disabilities a special card, similar to the one issued to senior citizens.

Noting that going through this “grill” every time was painful, Sudha wrote in the caption that she is hoping that the message reaches the concerned Union and state government authorities and prompt action is taken. “Totally hurt... each time going through this grill is very very hurting....hope my message reaches the state and central government authorities....and expecting a prompt action,” Sudhaa states in the video.

Sudhaa Chandran bagged the National Award for her role in the Telugu film Mayuri, which was based on her life. She is also known for her performances in television shows and films.