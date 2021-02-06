Torture of Kevin murder convicts: Kerala HC orders inquiry on prison medical officer

The court was hearing a petition which alleged that the prison officer didnâ€™t note the injuries suffered by the convicts during medical examination.

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court directed the Director of Health Services to authorise a senior medical officer to conduct an inquiry into the allegation that the medical officer of Central Prison Poojapura didnâ€™t take note of the injuries suffered by convicts of the Kevin murder case, who were allegedly assaulted by prison officers.

The court issued the directives while hearing a petition filed by parents of Tittu Jerome, a convict in the case. The petition alleged that Tittu and other inmates of the jail in Thiruvananthapuram were assaulted. The Division Bench, comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice MR Anitha on Friday ordered that the inquiry report be placed on record within three weeks, The Hindu reported.

The inquiry was directed as the Director General of Police, Prisons had expressed helplessness to conduct an enquiry into the allegations against the doctor. The DGP had stated in an affidavit that the officers involved in the incident had been suspended and disciplinary proceedings were pending against them. In the affidavit, the punishment given to the convicts for allegedly bringing alcohol into the prison was also pointed out. The court however, directed the Superintendent of Prisons to place records of the inquiry conducted into the alleged smuggling of alcohol into the prison before it.

Convict in Kevinâ€™s murder case tortured in prison, Kerala HC intervenes

The Prisons Department had transferred three officials who had allegedly beaten up the convicts.

The HC on January 9 made an intervention on a plea by Tittuâ€™s parents. In a habeas corpus petition before the HC, Jerome Kochukutty and Valsamma stated that they were not allowed to meet their son, who was allegedly brutally manhandled and was in an isolated cell of the jail. .

The case pertains to the abduction and murder of 23-year-old Dalit Christian, Kevin in May 2018 after his marriage to Neenu. Neenu is the daughter of a Catholic father and a Muslim mother. In August 2019, ten people including Tittu and Neenu's brother Shanu were sentenced to double life imprisonment by the Principal Sessions Court of Kottayam after they were held guilty of Kevinâ€™s murder.