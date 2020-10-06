Top stunt master duo Ram-Lakshman on board Puneeth Rajkumarâ€™s â€˜Jamesâ€™

Expectations are high on this project as Puneeth and director Chethan Kumar are collaborating for the first time.

Flix Sandalwood

Puneeth Rajkumar and director Chethan Kumar are teaming up for the movie titled James and the project was announced several months ago but came to a grinding halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Expectations are high on this project as Puneeth and Chethan are collaborating for the first time. Charan Raj has been finalised to compose the tunes for this entertainer with Shreesha Kuduvalli handling the camera and Deepu S Kumar roped in to do the edits. Bankrolled by Kishore Pathikonda, James will be a complete mass entertainer, say sources.

While it was announced that the Sandalwood stunt choreographer Ravi Varma will be designing the action sequences, the latest reports point out that the ace stunt master duo, Ram â€“ Lakshman from Tollywood have been brought in to handle the special sequences in James. Well, it looks like the director is planning a complete treat for the starâ€™s fans.

The filmmakers are currently busy trying to get this project back into the shooting mode and in the meanwhile, the Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar will be wrapping up Yuva Rathnaa, a Santosh Anandram directorial. The film is bankrolled under the banner Hombale Films. Sayyesha is playing the female lead in it and this is her first film in the Kannada film industry. S Thaman is composing music for Yuva Rathnaa with Jnaanesh B Matad in charge of the editing and Anguraj cranking the camera.

Puneeth will be seen as a college student in Yuva Rathnaa which comes with the tagline â€˜Power of Youthâ€™. This gives an indication that the film would have a political touch. Dhananjay will be seen as the main villain in Yuva Rathnaa with Radhika Sarath Kumar also roped in for a pivotal role. According to reports from the Kannada film industry, the Yuva Rathnaa team is busy shooting a song sequence in Goa and completing the patchwork before going into the post-production mode.

Besides starring in Yuva Rathnaa, Puneeth Rajkumar is bankrolling Maya Bazaar under his banner PRK Productions. Raj B Shetty has been roped in to play the lead role in this film and it also has Prakash Raj and Vashista Simha in pivotal roles.

A few days ago, reports emerged that Puneeth Rajkumar may be roped in to star in the 3 Idiots remake in Kannada but this has not been confirmed yet. Reports have emerged that Puneeth Rajkumar may be reprising the role done by Aamir Khan in the original. The other names in the fray for the star cast are Ganesh, Rajesh Krishna, Diganth, Srinagar Kitty, and Yogesh. An official word on this is yet to come.

The Bollywood flick 3 Idiots was one of the biggest hits in the Indian film industry. Released in 2009, this coming-of-age comedy-drama was co-written by Abhijat Joshi along with Rajkumar Hirani, who had wielded the megaphone for this venture. 3 Idiots had Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, and Omi Vaidya in pivotal roles. The Tamil version Nanban, had Vijay, Sreekanth, and Jiiva in the lead roles.

