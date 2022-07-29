Partner

Top 10 suspense thriller Bollywood movies to watch on Zee5 in 2021-22

Zee5 is a new streaming service that offers a wide variety of Bollywood movies. This includes the top 10 suspense thriller Bollywood movies to watch on Zee5 in 2022.

This list is compiled from the best Bollywood films. It includes films released in the past year and others set to release this year.

1. Forensic (2022): Radhika Apte, Vikrant Messy, Prachi Desai

Imdb Rating- 6.3

Forensic movie is about a serial killer who targets little girl children, and the suspense builds throughout the movie as you try to figure out who has done it. Movie is set in Mussoorie where this type of case started happening frequently where a girl child gets missing on her birthday and then her body gets discovered by police. So, to solve this case police decided to join hands with a forensic expert and then after many unsuccessful attempts, with the help of a forensic expert they finally got the killer. If you are a thriller movie buff then this one is a one time must-watch for you.

2. Bob Biswas (2021): Abhishek Bachan, Chitrangada Singh, Tina Desai

Imdb Rating- 6.7

This movie is a zee5 original movie and it is about a hit man and his moral dilemma. In a world of crime and violence, Bob Vishwas is a hitman-for-hire. He's efficient, ruthless, and has no qualms about taking a life. But when he wakes up from a prolonged coma, he can't remember who he is. As his memories start to resurface, he begins to question his morality. Can a man who has killed so many innocent people ever truly be redeemed? Bob struggles with this dilemma as he tries to piece together his identity and figure out where his life will go from here.

3. Dial 100(2021): Manoj Bajpai, Neena Gupta, Sakshi Tanwar

Imdb Rating- 5.9

The police emergency control room receives a call from a troubled woman who is about to commit suicide. As officer Nikhil(Manoj Bajpai) tries to calm her down, he discovers that the hysterical woman has bought a gun. When asked, she tells him to stay tuned to find out about her real intentions. But as time progresses, Nikhil realizes his family is in danger. Nikhil begins to worry that the woman may have harmed his family. Nikhil is now in a state of panic and is not sure what to do. He must find a way to save them before it's too late. See this thriller to watch how Nikhil saves his family and follows through with this troubled woman's story.

4. Raat Baaki hai(2021): Anup Soni, Paoli Dam, Rahul Dev and Dipannita Sharma

Imdb Rating- 5.2

Raat Baaki Hai is a gripping tale of love, betrayal, and revenge. Karthik is the prime suspect in the murder of his fiancÃ©, and he goes on the run to Vasuki's palatial house. Kartik and Vasuki who happens to be the ex-lovers take a trip down memory lane and they remember and express their deepest darkest desires and the agony of sweet revenge. Karthik is torn between his love for Vasuki and his need for vengeance, and he must choose between the two before it's too late.

5. Unlock(2021): Hina Khan, Kushan Tondon, Aditi Arya

Imdb Rating- 6

It is an original Zee5 film which is about Suhani(Hina Khan) being obsessed with Amar(Kushan Tondon). In the film, Suhani becomes so obsessed with Amar that she is willing to do anything to keep him. This includes installing an app that allows her to make wishes that come true, no matter how dark or dangerous they may be. As the film progresses, Suhani's wishes become increasingly dark and dangerous, and it is up to the viewer to decide whether or not she will ultimately get what she wants.

The movie is a suspenseful thriller that will keep you guessing until the very end.

6. Dhakkad(2022): Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Divya Datta

Imdb Rating- 4.3

Dhakkad is a thrilling movie that follows Agent Agni, a deadly field agent, as she sets out on a mission to gather information about international human and arms trafficker Rudraveer. And her mission is to eliminate Rudraveer, will she be able to eliminate him for good? This movie is full of suspense and action and is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Even some Hollywood writers have praised Kangana for her performance in this movie. This action-filled movie is a one-time watch for action and thriller lovers.

7. Love Hostel(2022): Vikrant Messy, Sanya Malhotra, Bobby Deol

Imdb Rating- 6.2

Love Hostel is a ZEE5 original film that tells the story of a young couple on the run from a ruthless mercenary. The couple's only hope is to find a safe haven where they can be together. But as they journey through the wilderness, they are constantly pursued by the mercenary. The film follows the couple as they attempt to find their fairy-tale ending, despite the odds being stacked against them. Love Hostel is a heart-pounding crime and thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat from beginning to end. Story Writing and dialogues are also praised by viewers. So, it's a good one-time entertainer for movie buffs.

8. Silenceâ€¦Can You Hear it?(2021): Manoj Bajpai, Arjun Mathur, Prachi Desai, Sahil Vaid

Imdb Rating- 6.7

When Pooja, the daughter of retired Justice Chaudhary, is found murdered under mysterious circumstances, ACP Verma is roped in to investigate this high-profile case. With the help of his team, Verma starts to piece together the events leading up to Pooja's death. It quickly becomes apparent that this is no ordinary murder case - and that the culprit is someone close to home. With twists and turns at every turn, Its is a gripping murder mystery that will keep you hooked until the very end. Featuring an all-star cast, including Manoj Bajpai, Arjun Mathur, Prachi Desai and Sahil Vaid, Its is a must-watch for fans of the genre.

9. Nail Polish(2021): Arjun Rampal, Manav Kaul, Anand Tiwari, Madhoo, and Rajit Kapur.

Imdb Rating- 7.3

Nail Polish is a Hindi ZEE5 Original courtroom thriller film which is about veer Singh. When Veer Singh, a celebrated ex-army officer, is arrested for the murder of migrant children. Then the lawyer Sid Jaisingh is roped in to fight his case. The film explores the moral dilemma of whether to fight for the accused or the victims. It also raises questions about the death penalty and the Indian justice system. Viewers highly appreciated Manav Kaulâ€™s Performance in the movie and Arjunâ€™s Character is also quite liked by fans. The story is also quite good and for mystery and thriller lovers it is a must suggestable film.

10. State of Siege: Temple Attack(2021): Akshay Khanna, Vivek Dahiya, Gautam Rode

Imdb Rating- 7.8

In 2016, a group of terrorists attacked a temple in Gujarat, India, killing dozens of innocent people. The Indian government quickly dispatched a team of NSG commandos to the scene to rescue any survivors and neutralize the threat. The movie "State of Siege: Temple Attack" is inspired by this true event, and tells the story of the NSG commandos who risked their lives to save others. The film is an exciting and suspenseful thriller that is sure to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. If you're looking for a heart-pounding, action-packed movie inspired by true events, then "State of Siege: Temple Attack" is the perfect film for you.

