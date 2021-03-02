'Toolkit' case: Nikita Jacob moves Delhi court for anticipatory bail

The application moved by Nikita, who is charged with sedition, is likely to come up for hearing on Tuesday.

Mumbai lawyer-activist Nikita Jacob, who is accused along with Disha Ravi in connection with allegedly being involved in sharing a "toolkit" on social media related to the farmers' protest, on Monday moved a Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail. A â€˜toolkitâ€™ is a Google document or Word document often used to organise a social media campaign or to plan protests.

The application moved by Nikita is likely to come up for hearing on Tuesday before Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana.

Nikita's house was raided by the Delhi Police on February 11, after which a non-bailable warrant was issued against her.

Nikita had got transit anticipatory bail from Bombay High Court on February 17 for three weeks with direction to approach the court concerned in Delhi, where the case is lodged.

The court on February 23 had granted bail to climate activist Disha Ravi. She was arrested by a Cyber Cell team of the Delhi Police from Bengaluru and brought to Delhi.

Nikita, Disha and Shantanu Muluk, another co-accused and activist from Maharashtra, face charges of conspiracy and sedition.

The sessions court in Delhi on February 25 granted protection from arrest to Shantanu till March 9, when it will hear his anticipatory bail application. The Delhi Police have contended that the Google document tweeted by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg to back the farmers' protest and then deleted, was created by Disha, Nikita and Shantanu.

Shantanu was granted transit anticipatory bail from Aurangabad Bench on February 16 for 10 days. He approached Delhi court on February 23.

A day later, the court also granted protection from arrest till March 9 to him in the case and directed the police to not take any action against him till then.