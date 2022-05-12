Tomato fever cases reported in Kerala: All you need to know

Tomato Flu is a rare viral disease, which causes red-coloured rashes, skin irritation and dehydration. The disease gets its name from the blisters it causes, which look like tomatoes.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar, on Wednesday, May 11, said that there was no need to panic against the backdrop of an outbreak of Tomato Flu in neighbouring Kerala. "Though some symptoms are similar to COVID-19, the Tomato Flu has nothing to do with it. These symptoms are usually seen in other types of viral infections also. There is no need to panic as the authorities have been asked to remain alert. Moreover, the Tomato Flu is endemic to Kerala," he said.

What is the tomato fever, of which there are at least 146 confirmed cases in Kerala? Here’s all you need to know about it:

> The tomato fever is called so because of the large blisters that appear on affected persons’ skin, which are red in colour and resemble tomatoes. What exactly causes the disease is not known yet, as experts are unsure whether it is a different virus, or just an after-effect of chikungunya.

> This flu mostly affects children under the age of five. In this regard, at the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, health officials have begun testing passengers who come into Tamil Nadu — particularly children. Further, a 24-member team has been formed to check on children in anganwadis at Walayar near Coimbatore, which lies on the border.

> According to a release by the Karnataka Health Department, Tomato Flu is a rare viral disease, which causes red-coloured rashes, skin irritation and dehydration. The disease gets its name from the blisters it causes, which look like tomatoes. The tomato fever is affecting children below the age of five in Kerala. “The main symptoms of the Tomato Flu include large blisters the size of tomatoes which are red in color. Other symptoms of the flu include high fever, body ache, joint swelling and fatigue — much like chikungunya,” the release read and also said that the cases have been reported from Aryankavu, Anchal and Neduvathur in Kerala.

> The Karnataka government has directed health officials around border districts of the state — Mangaluru, Udupi, Kodagu, Chamrajnagara and Mysuru — to keep vigil on daily travelers from Kerala, and also monitor children for any of the aforementioned signs and symptoms in OPDs of Health Institutions. Further directions have been given to inform the State Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) section immediately, if any cases with such symptoms are detected. District Health Officers (DHOs) of concerned districts and other districts are also directed by the Commissioner of Health to ensure surveillance is ensured.

