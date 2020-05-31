Tollywood star Mahesh Babu announces next project, ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’

The actor made the announcement on his father veteran actor Krishna’s birthday, a practice he has been following over the last many years.

Flix Entertainment

In some exciting news for Mahesh Babu fans, the Tollywood star released the title and poster of his next movie on the occasion of his father’s birthday on Sunday. The film, titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata, will be the 27th movie in the actor’s career.

Earlier, the actor wished his father Krishna at midnight on Twitter, sharing one of his childhood photos with his dad and said, “All that I am and trying to be... I owe it all to you!! Happy birthday, Nana️. My evergreen superstar.”

All that I am and trying to be... I owe it all to you!! Happy birthday, Nana My evergreen superstar pic.twitter.com/miSMNCCycC — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 30, 2020

Actor Krishna was a popular hero in Telugu cinema during the 1970s and is known for his roles in movies such as Alluri Seetharamaraju, Mosagallaku Mosagadu, Gudachari 116, Simhasanam, and others.

Later the same day, the actor took to social media to officially announce the title and poster of his next project. Over the last many years, Mahesh Babu has made it a practice to reveal something about his movie projects on his father’s birthday.

Announcing the same, the actor tweeted: “Here it is!! #SarkaruVaariPaata. Blockbuster start for another hattrick” and tagged those associated with the movie.

The title poster shows a side look of the actor, where he is seen in a new hairstyle and a stubble. He is also seen sporting an earring and a tattoo of a one rupee coin on his neck establishing a connection with the film’s title, which is about auction.

This time, Mahesh Babu is collaborating with director Parasuram, who shot to fame through the 2018 Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika starrer, Geetha Govindam. The director tweeted that he was overjoyed with his association with Mahesh Babu and said that it was a dream come true for him.

My long wait to direct Superstar Mahesh Babu garu has just ended!!!

Overjoyed and eagerly waiting to be on the sets...

It's a dream come true! #SarkaruVaariPaata https://t.co/F1vrurxzpL — Parasuram Petla (@ParasuramPetla) May 31, 2020

S Thaman will compose the music for the movie. He will be associating with Mahesh Babu after 7 years, having previously composed for the actor’s Aagadu in 2014.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus. Details regarding the female lead and other cast members are yet to be revealed.

Mahesh Babu’s last movie, Sarileru Neekevvaru directed by Anil Ravipudi, was also a hit at the box-office during Sankranti this year.