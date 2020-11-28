Tollywood’s ‘Oosaravelli’ all set to get Hindi remake

Blurb: The Telugu film, released in 2011, had Jr NTR and Tamannaah in the lead roles.

Tollywood’s hit film Oosaravelli is all set to be remade in Hindi. According to reports doing rounds, the ball has been set rolling to get this project on to the floors, and a team of writers is working on the project already. Further, it has been reported by the Times of India that producer S Taurani had said, “The story of Oosaravelli works well in Hindi too, so we decided to remake it. It has done extremely well in Telugu so we’re confident about the remake as well. We will announce it officially pretty soon.” With the news that the film will be remade, fans are eager to know who will be reprising the roles done by the lead pair.

Oosaravelli was an action thriller released in the year 2011. It was directed by Surender Reddy and bankrolled by BVSN Prasad, under the banner Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra. The film had Jr NT Rama Rao and Tamannaah in the lead roles, with Shaam, Prakash Raj, Vidyut Jammwal, Payal Ghosh, Murali Sharma, Jaya Prakash Reddy and Rahman forming the supporting cast. The technical crew of Oosaravelli included Devi Sri Prasad for composing the soundtrack and BGM, Rasool Ellore for cinematography and Gautham Raju for editing.

Made on a budget of Rs 25 crores, the film went on to collect Rs 57 crores at the box office, breaking the BO record at the time. Oosaravelli was remade into Bengali in 2013 under the title Rocky, directed by Sujit Mondal. It starred Mahaakshay Chakraborty and Pooja Bose as the lead pair.

At present, Jr NTR is busy with the SS Rajamouli directorial RRR. It is a magnum opus made on a high budget, and also stars Ram Charan Teja in the lead role.

RRR has Ram Charan playing the role of Alluri Seetharamaraju, and Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem. Both of them play freedom fighters in this fictional drama that is set in the pre-Independence era. Ajay Devgn will be making his debut in the south Indian film circuit with this film, and is apparently playing their mentor. Alia Bhatt has also signed on to play one of the heroines in this project. The director has signed up the Tamil actor and director Samuthirakani for a role. Besides a number of actors from the Indian film industry, RRR also has two Irish actors in significant roles.

On the technical crew roped in for the project, we hear that MM Keeravani is on board to compose the tunes and KK Senthil Kumar for cinematography, with A Sreekar Prasad roped in for editing. RRR is being bankrolled by DVV Dhanayya under his banner DVV Entertainments, on a budget of Rs 300 crores. Plans are on to release RRR in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, and it is likely to hit the marquee later this year.

After completing this project, Jr NTR will be moving onto a Trivikram Srinivas directorial, we hear.

