Tollywood to resume shootings from Sept 1 after a month’s gap

Earlier, shootings were halted citing the increase in production costs during the post pandemic period.

Flix Cinema

After a halt of about a month, film shootings will be resumed in Tollywood, starting from September 1, 2022. Earlier, on July 26, it was announced by the producers that they were halting shootings until further notice. One of the main reasons stated was the increase in production costs in the post pandemic period.

Speaking to the News Minute, one of the noted producers, C Kalyan said, “We are resuming shootings starting from September 1, if there is any emergency and the crew wants to begin shootings earlier, they can write to either the Producers council or Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, and permission will be given for shootings from August 25, depending on the requirement.” Kalyan further added that their issues were resolved and talks were successful among the film fraternity.

Earlier, in an official statement released by the Active Telugu Film Producers Guild (ATFPG), it stated that “Post pandemic with the changing revenue situations and increasing costs, it has become important for producers to discuss all the issues we were facing as a community of filmmakers. It is our responsibility to better our ecosystem and ensure that we are releasing our films in a healthy environment. In this regard, all producer members of the Guild have voluntarily decided to withhold shootings from Aug 1, 2022 to sit in discussions until we find workable resolutions.”

There were several issues that were affecting the Tollywood film industry, including the increase in ticket prices, increase in remuneration of the lead actors along with other expenses. Also, with the early release of content on several OTT platforms, the number of people going to the theatres has also reportedly come down. Discussions were held on these lines and decisions were taken by the film fraternity.

Speaking in a press conference, another producer, Dil Raju mentioned that details about their decisions would be revealed on August 30 in another press meet officially.