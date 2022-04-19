Tollywood producer Narayan Das Narang passes away, tributes pour in

A well-known distributor and producer, Narayan Das Narang had established several multiplexes in partnership with Telugu stars like Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun.

news Tollywood

Nayaran Das Narang, well-known distributor, producer, and head of the Telugu Film Chamber Of Commerce passed away early on Tuesday, April 19. He had been suffering from age-related ailments for a few months before passing away at a private hospital in Hyderabad. Narayan Das, who was 76 years old, has distributed several films, and co-founded the Asian Cinemas chain of multiplexes. He is also a co-owner of AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad. He has previously produced Telugu films like Love Story, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, and Lakshya starring Naga Shaurya.

Born on July 27, 1946, Narayan Das has been in the movie business for more than 50 years. He was involved in the financing, distribution, and exhibition of films, and was a top distributor in Telangana. In association with leading stars of Tollywood, he set up popular multiplexes like AMB Cinemas, AVD Cinemas and AAA Cinemas in partnership with Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda and Allu Arjun.

Paying tribute to Narayan Das, actor Chiranjeevi called him a master in the field of film exhibition, an upright man who stood by his words, and a man with commitment and immense experience.

“Shocked and saddened by the demise of #NarayanDasNarang garu. A prolific figure in our film industry.. his absence will be deeply felt. A privilege to have known and worked with him,” wrote Mahesh Babu.

Narayan Das's upcoming projects included Shekhar Kammula's directorial with Dhanush as the lead and The Ghost starring Akkineni Nagarjuna. He is survived by two sons and a daughter. His sons Sunil Narang and Bharath Narang are also film producers. Family members have said that the funeral will take place at 4 pm on Tuesday at the Mahaprasthanam crematorium in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad.

With IANS inputs