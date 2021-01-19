Tollywood producer Doraswamy Raju dies, Rajamouli, Jr NTR and others pay tribute

Doraswamy Raju was also a distributor, who produced films like ‘Seetharamayya Gari Manavaralu’, ‘Annamayya’, and ‘Simhadri’.

Noted Telugu film producer V Doraswamy Raju died at a super-speciality hospital in Hyderabad on Monday, following a cardiac arrest. Doraswamy Raju, 74, was admitted on January 16 with health issues and passed away on Monday at 8.20 AM, hospital sources told PTI. Doraswamy Raju, who was also a film distributor, produced several successful films, including Annamayya, President Gari Pellam, Kirayi Dada (all with Nagarjuna), Seetharamayya Gari Manavaralu with legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and Simhadri with Jr NTR, directed by SS Rajamouli.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, veteran director K Raghavendra Rao, actor Jr NTR and others condoled the death of Doraswamy Raju. He contributed a lot to the growth of the film industry as a producer and film distributor, the CM said.

"We lost one of Telugu Cinemas passionate distributors & producers, VMC Doraswami Raju garu.My condolences to his family," Raghavendra Rao, who directed Annamayya, tweeted.

Rajamouli shared a condolence message on Facebook, which read, “As a distributor Doraswami Raju garu released an incredible 1000+ movies. He also produced some of the great telugu movies ever. Seetha Ramayya gari Manavaraalu, Annamayya are few of the gems from his VMC banner.. I am fortunate to be associated with him for my career changing Simhadri… My heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Annamayya is a film based on the life of renowned saint composer Tallapaka Annamacharya. Seetharamayya Gari Manavaralu, released in 1991, had won acclaim and numerous awards.

Expressing anguish over his demise, Jr NTR, grandson of N T Rama Rao, said the departed producer rendered unforgettable services to the Telugu film industry. “It’s very sad to know that Doraswamy Raju is no more. As a producer and distributor, he has rendered unforgettable services to the film industry. He played a key role in the success of Simhadri,” the actor wrote.

దొరస్వామి రాజు గారు ఇక లేరు అనే వార్త చాలా బాధాకరం. ఒక నిర్మాత గా, పంపిణీదారుడి గా తెలుగు చలనచిత్ర పరిశ్రమకు ఆయన అందించిన సేవలు మరువలేనివి. సింహాద్రి చిత్ర విజయం లో ఆయన పాత్ర ఎంతో కీలకం. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి కలగాలని కోరుకుంటూ, ఆయన కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలుపుతున్నాను January 18, 2021

Actor Nani wrote, “Doraswami raju gaaru. Thank you for giving me my all time favourite movie #SeetharamayyaGariManavaralu and for all your contribution to telugu cinema .. Rest in peace sir”

Thank you for giving me my all time favourite movie #SeetharamayyaGariManavaralu and for all your contribution to telugu cinema .. Rest in peace sir — Nani (@NameisNani) January 18, 2021

