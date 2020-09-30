Tollywood producer Ashwini Dutt moves HC, claims loss due to Jagan's Amaravati move

Ashwini Dutt had given around 39 acres of land for the development of the Gannavaram airport as part of the land pooling agreement.

Popular Tollywood producer Ashwini Dutt has petitioned the Andhra High Court seeking compensation for the land he had given as part of the land pooling agreement for development of the Gannavaram airport. The producer had given land when the Telugu Desam Party was in power in the state.

"We can claim loss of damage and loss of compensation against the respondents (government) due to policy decisions taken by the state government for abandoning the development of Amaravati capital city as planned and promised by the state government earlier," said Dutt's petition.

He said several developmental plans are abandoned.

Incidentally, Dutt gave 39 acres, 15 cents of land at Kesarapalli village in Gannavaram mandalam for the Gannavaram airport expansion on land pooling basis.

According to Dutt, one acre of that land is valued anywhere between Rs 1.25 to 1.5 crore, estimating the entire land he gave to land pooling to be valued at a very high premium.

The producer's petition said that the earlier government gave assurance that Amaravati would be developed as an economic hub, with nine economic thematic cities, such as financial city, government city, justice city, knowledge city, media city, sports city, health city, electronic city and others.

"The state/AMRDA now unilaterally withdrew from its commitments under the agreements with respect to the airport land pooling," said the petition.

In his petition, Dutt named the Andhra government, Airports Authority of India (AAI), Union Aviation Secretary, and others, as respondents seeking payment of Rs 210 crore which is the approximate land value.

On Monday, Krishnam Raju, veteran Telugu actor, had also petitioned the High Court on similar lines.

(With IANS inputs)

