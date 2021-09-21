The Andhra Pradesh government says it will roll out the online sale of cinema tickets in the state after meeting with a Tollywood delegation. Earlier the Telugu industry had expressed concerns over the stateâ€™s decision to launch an online ticketing system without consulting them. The film fraternity has now extended their support for the online ticket system. The state hopes that the online ticket system will ensure transparency, uniform rates, help curb the black-marketing of cinema hall tickets and put a check on tax evasion.

The Andhra Pradesh Cinematography Minister, Perni Venkatramaiah on Monday, September 20, made the announcement after meeting with a delegation of Tollywood film producers, distributors and theatre owners. The delegation discussed various issues including the state government's recent decision to sell tickets on its online platform. Speaking to the media after meeting the delegation, the minister said that the Tollywood delegation has extended its support for the online ticketing policy. "The government wants to ensure that movie entertainment is available to people at affordable prices where the tickets will be offered online at government-set pricing," he explained.

Monday's meeting comes on the heels of Telugu filmdom's biggest star Chiranjeevi's recent statement that Chief Ministers of the two Telugu states should take the initiative to address the problems of Tollywood. Filmmakers, distributors and theatre owners including Dil Raju, DNV Prasad, Adi Seshagiri Rao and DVV Danayya attended the meeting and discussed the problems faced by the film industry due to COVID-19.

Stating that the producers, distributors and exhibitors have brought various issues to the government in Monday's meeting, Perni Venkatramaiah said that a decision will be taken after reviewing their requests.

A Government Order (GO Ms No. 782) issued by Principal Secretary (Home) Kumar Vishwajeet, states that the state government has decided to take up online sale of tickets in theatres â€” both single-screen theatres and multiplexes across the state. The order, which was dated August 31 says the state government will develop a portal for online booking of cinema tickets, similar to that of the online railway reservation ticketing system. This portal will be managed by AP State Film, Television and Theatre Development Corporation.