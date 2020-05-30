Tollywood cameraman Shyam Naidu arrested for allegedly cheating woman actor

The woman actor alleged that he had cheated her by deceitfully entering into a relationship on the promise of marriage.

news Crime

Days after a complaint by a woman artiste, Tollywood cinematographer Shyam K Naidu was arrested by the Hyderabad City police on Saturday following a brief investigation of the case.

Earlier this week, a woman actor from the Telugu film industry had lodged a complaint with the SR Nagar police station. She had alleged that cameraman Shyam K Naidu had cheated her by deceitfully entering into a relationship with her on the promise of marriage.

According to investigating officials, the duo were said to be in a relationship for the past five years and had recently developed rifts.

The complainant alleged that the cinematographer was avoiding her calls since she proposed for marriage, as they had planned earlier. She is said to have submitted certain conversations as evidence to police officials.

Panjagutta Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) M Thirupathanna confirmed to TNM that the cinematographer had been arrested and sent to judicial remand.

Speaking to TNM, Investigation Officer and Station House Officer (SHO) S Murali Krishna said, "She alleged in her complaint that he had cheated her on the promise of marriage and physically used her. Following an investigation he was arrested and sent to judicial custody."

He added, "The case was registered under Section 493 of the Indian Penal Code (Cohabitation caused by a man deceitfully inducing a belief of lawful marriage) and under Section 376 of the IPC (Punishment for rape).

Shaym K Naidu is the brother of Chota K Naidu, who is also a cinematographer. Shyam shot to light in 2017 after he was questioned by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the infamous 'Tollywood drug racket' case.