Tollywood actor Vishwak Sen to debut in OTT platform?

The actor's last movie 'HIT' was an intense investigative thriller.

Tollywood actor Vishwak Sen’s next film in the pipeline is Paagal. The shooting of this film was under progress until a few days ago but with the coronavirus scare and the lockdown, it has been stalled. The shooting will resume soon after the lockdown ends.

Krithi Shetty, who is awaiting the release of her debut movie Uppena, is in talks to play the female lead in Paagal. The film is directed by debutant Naresh Kuppili with Bekkam Venugopal producing it under his banner. Radhan is part of the technical crew and will be composing the tunes.

While Paagal is taking shape, news is in that Vishwak Sen is all set to foray into the OTT platform. He is in talks to play an important role in a web series, according to sources. More details about this web series are expected to be out soon. With many actors foraying on the OTT platform, Vishwak Sen is keen on following the footsteps of his contemporaries.



Vishwak Sen’s last release was the Telugu movie Hit (Homicide Intervention Team). The film released in February this year and had Ruhani Sharma playing the female lead. It was about a police officer in search of a missing woman and Vishwak Sen had played the cop named Vikram Rudraraju.



Sailesh Kolanu made his debut as a director with this film and it was jointly produced by Nani and stylist Prashanti Tipirneni under the Wall Poster Cinema banner. Vivek Sagar composed music for the thriller with Garry BH doing the edits.

With the film turning out to be a success, its producer, Nani had announced that plans are on to make a sequel for it. Reports are that Vishwak may be roped in as the hero for the sequel as well.

