Tollywood actor Vishnu Manchu’s wife and kids stuck abroad

The actor released a video on his social media handle to clarify the same.

Flix Tollywood

Tollywood actor Vishnu Manchu released a video on his Instagram account requesting everyone to stay indoors to fight the coronavirus pandemic. In the video, the actor also put to an end to all speculation about his married life.

On the day of the Janata curfew a video which was released earlier featured the actor with his dad Mohan Babu, sister Lakshmi Manchu and niece Vidya Nirvana. Vishnu Manchu’s wife Viranica and their four children were missing in it. This had led to some unnecessary speculation on his personal life.



In his latest Instagram video, the actor has revealed that he, his wife and four children had travelled abroad, while he returned early to celebrate his dad’s birthday, the rest of his family were to follow him later. However, with the lockdown announced, Viranica and the kids had to stay back. Vishnu added that he misses them a lot and the lockdown would have been much different if his four kids were around.



Posting the video, he captioned it, “All of us are in this together. Stay strong #StayHome #StaySafe.”

On the acting front, Vishnu is busy with Mosagallu. The first look poster of Mosagallu, which is being directed by the Hollywood director Jeffery Gee Chin, was released a while ago to positive reviews. Reports are that the film is inspired by the IT scam that shook the nation some time ago.

Pairing up with Vishnu Manchu in Mosagallu is Kajal Agarwal with Suniel Shetty roped in to play an important role. Mosagallu is touted to be a cross-over film that will be released in Telugu and English simultaneously. The film is produced by Vishnu Manchu under his home banner AVA Entertainment in association with 24 Frames Factory. With the shooting halted currently, its release date may be pushed off to later this year, we hear.

(Content provided by Digital Native)