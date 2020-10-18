Tollywood actor Rajasekhar and family test positive for coronavirus

While daughters Shivathmika and Shivani have recovered fully, he and Jeevitha will be discharged soon, Rajasekhar said in a tweet.

Confirming the same, Rajasekhar tweeted on Saturday: “Jeevitha, kids and I have tested positive for corona and are currently being treated in the hospital. Both the kids are completely out of it, Jeevitha and I are feeling much better and will be back home soon (sic)!”

The news is true that Jeevitha, Kids and I have tested positive for corona and are currently being treated in the hospital.

Both the kids are completely out of it, Jeevitha and I are feeling much better and will be back home soon!

Thank you ! — Dr.Rajasekhar (@ActorRajasekhar) October 17, 2020

The star was about to start shooting for his new film with director Neelakantha a week ago when he developed symptoms. The film has not yet started rolling. Other Tollywood celebrities like Rajamouli, Naga Babu, MM Keeravani and Tamannaah had contracted the disease and recovered.

Rajasekhar’s upcoming film with Neelakantha is a remake of the Malayalam film Joseph. The film, which is yet to be titled, is an action entertainer in which the actor will be seen playing a cop. The latest update is that Richa Panai has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Rajasekhar in this film.

Rajasekhar’s last film release was Kalki, which hit the marquee last year. The film was directed by Prashanth Varma and produced by C Kalyan. A crime thriller set in the 1980s, Rajasekhar was seen playing a police officer in this flick which had the Telangana region as its backdrop. Sources in film circles say that Kalki is the costliest film ever for Rajasekhar. It had Adah Sharma and Nandita Shwetha playing the female leads.

Earlier this year Rajasekhar was roped in for Kapatadhaari directed by Pradeep Krishnamoorthy, but he walked out of the project due to creative differences between him and the director. Later the makers roped in Sumanth to play the lead role.

