Tollywood actor Kartikeya Gummakonda announces wedding date

Kartikeya had recently announced his engagement to his long-time girlfriend Lohitha.

Flix Wedding

Rx100 fame Tollywood actor Kartikeya Gummakonda is all set to get married to his long-time girlfriend Lohitha later this month. The actor introduced his fiancée Lohita at the pre-release event of his upcoming movie Raja Vikramarka, and announced that their wedding is scheduled to be held on Sunday, November 21.

Introducing Lohitha on stage, Kartikeya said, “This is Lohitha, she has been my friend, crush, girlfriend, ex-girlfriend, friend again, fiancée and is now going to become my life partner.” He told her, “On that day, I said that I’ll become an actor and ask your father to marry you once I’m a hero. I have fulfilled my promise and asked your father. And I now promise you that I’ll make you proud with my work.”

The actor later on also announced that the duo is set to get married on November 21 in the presence of their family members and close friends.

As earlier reported on The News Minute, the duo met in 2010 at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal when they were doing their engineering course. Kartikeya officially announced their engagement on August 23, sharing a picture of the event on social media platforms. The engagement was an intimate ceremony that took place amidst family members and close friends.

Kartikeya tweeted, “Feeling elated to announce my engagement with my best friend who now is my partner for life.. From 2010 when i first met #Lohitha in nit warangal to now and many more such decades (sic).”

The actor shot to fame through his second movie, Rx 100, which released in 2018. Co-starring Payal Rajput, the movie was directed by Ajay Bhupathi.

Kartikeya was last seen in Chaavu Kaburu Challaga with Lavanya Tripathi in the lead role and is getting ready for his upcoming spy thriller Raja Vikramarka, which is directed by Sri Saripalli. The movie is slated to hit the silver screens on November 12.

Watch the trailer of Raja Vikramarka here :