Tollywood actor Adivi Sesh hospitalised with dengue in Hyderabad

The actor has been getting ready for his upcoming movie, a biopic titled â€˜Majorâ€™, which also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Prakash Raj, among others.

Tollywood actor Adivi Sesh has been hospitalised with dengue in Hyderabad. The actor had contracted a high fever and infection last week, which was then diagnosed as dengue. When there was a sudden drop in blood platelets on September 18, he was admitted to a private hospital in the city according to information received from official sources on Monday, September 20.

Sources said that his condition is being closely monitored by a team of doctors. And further added that any updates with regard to the health of Adivi Sesh would be released through official channels.

The actor has been getting ready for his upcoming movie, a biopic titled Major, which revolves around the life of a soldier and is based on the real-life of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Apart from Adivi Sesh, the movie also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murali Sharma, among others, in prominent roles. The movie is helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, and Mahesh Babu is on board as one of the producers for the film along with Sony Pictures.

As per a recent announcement made by the makers of the film, Ghattamaneni Mahesh Babu entertainments, the movie was in the final leg of shooting in the month of August.

The movie will be released simultaneously in Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. With this movie, Adivi Sesh will be making his Hindi debut. Earlier, in April, the makers of the film released a teaser that was 1.34 minutes long. The teaser, which has about 19 million views on YouTube, hints that the film is intense and reveals the challenges that have occurred in the protagonist's life.

Adivi Sesh rose to fame through movies such as Goodachari, Evaru, and Dongaata, among others. The actor has also played supporting roles in films such as SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali, and Pawan Kalyan's Panja among others.