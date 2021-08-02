Tokyo Olympics: India storms into women's hockey semifinals, defeats Australia 1-0

It is a historic win for India, as the women’s hockey team have qualified for the Olympic Games semifinals for the first time.

The Indian women's hockey team scripted history on Monday, August 2 by qualifying for the Olympic Games semifinals for the first time, beating three-time champions Australia by a solitary goal in Tokyo. A day after the Indian men's team entered the Olympic semifinals following a 49-year gap, the world number 9 women's side also entered the history books with a phenomenally gritty performance. Coming into the match, the odds were totally against India as the world no.2 Australia, a mighty unbeaten opponent, awaited them in the last four round.

But the Indians, determined to prove a point, produced a strong and brave performance to eke out the narrow win over the Hockeyroos. Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur rose to the occasion when it mattered and converted India's lone penalty corner in the 22nd minute to surprise the Australians.

India's best performance in the Olympics came way back in the 1980 Moscow Games where they finished fourth out of six teams. In that edition of the Games, women's hockey made its debut in the Olympics and the sport was played in a round-robin format with top two teams qualifying for the final.

The Rani Rampal-led side will play Argentina in the semifinal on Wednesday.

Sunday was a good day for India at the Olympics, as badminton star PV Sindhu secured the third medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics, as she won bronze after defeating China's He Bing Jao 21-13, 21-15 in the third-place playoff of the badminton women's singles. She is also only the second Indian and the country's first woman to win two Olympic medals. Before this, wrestler Sushil Kumar is the first and only other Indian to win two Olympic medals, following up his bronze at 2008 Beijing with a silver at the 2012 London edition.

Till now, at the Tokyo Olympics, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has gone back after collecting a silver, while boxer Lovlina Borgohain is assured of at least a bronze so far.

Splendid Performance!!!



Women’s Hockey #TeamIndia is scripting history with every move at #Tokyo2020 !



We’re into the semi-finals of the Olympics for the 1st time beating Australia.



130 crore Indians to the

Women’s Hockey Team -

“we’re right behind you”! pic.twitter.com/vusiXVCGde — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 2, 2021

The Indians started slow off the blocks but grew in confidence as the match progressed. Australia had the first shot at the goal but India goalkeeper Savita did just enough to deny Amrosia Malone, whose slap shot from inside the circle hit the post. The Indians thereafter adopted an aggressive approach and caught the Australian defence off guard quite a few times.

India's pace and determination seemed to have surprised the Australians as they panicked while defending and were lucky not to have conceded a goal in the first quarter.

In the ninth minute, skipper Rani Rampal's deflection from a Vandana Katariya shot hit the back post as Australia survived. A minute later, Broke Peris' shot from top of the circle just went wide past a fully stretched Savita.

The Indians created another chance in the first quarter but an alert Australian goalkeeper Rachael Lynch came out of her line to deny Sharmila Devi from a one-on-one situation.

The Australians pressed hard in the second quarter and secured their first penalty corner in the 20th minute which was defended brilliantly by India.

Minutes later, India secured their first penalty corner and Gurjit, who had a disappointing outing so far in the tournament, rose to the occasion and converted the chance with a low flick to stun the Australians. The Indians were bold and courageous while defending as minutes later, Deep Grace Ekka got a vital stick to keep out Emily Chalker's strong hit from close range.

Down by a goal, the Australians attacked with numbers after the change of ends and Mariah Williams came close to restoring parity but Savita came in between. Australia secured three back-back-to-back penalty corners soon but the Indian defence, led by Savita and Deep Grace Ekka, stood like a rock in front of the goal.

Thereafter, the play was mostly inside the Indian circle as Australia pressed hard but the Indians managed to soak up the pressure with some brave defending, not afraid to put their bodies on line. In the final eight minutes of the game, the pressure was relentless on the Indians as Australia secured four more penalty corners but failed to breach the willpower of the Indian defence.

With PTI inputs