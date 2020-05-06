Toddy shops to open in Kerala on May 13

Considering the chaos witnessed in other states on opening liquor shops, the government has decided to take time and exercise proper caution, said CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

news Liqour

Toddy shops in the state would open on May 13, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Wednesday. Even as the Centre had permitted liquor shops to start functioning from May 4, Kerala did not follow suit as the rest of the country. The state government said that it will slowly restart the alcohol sale.

“Seeing the chaos in other states on opening the liquor shops, it seems advisable to wait a little more. However, it is to be clear that the government is not for total ban of liquor,” CM Pinarayi said, answering concerns.

Toddy workers had begun working earlier, when after the lockdown, the tapping was permitted. It would take time for the liquid to turn into toddy. Once it has, it would reach toddy shops, the CM explained.

“Let the toddy shops begin functioning first. We can decide about the rest of the liquor shops later,” CM Pinarayi said when further questions were asked.

He laughed off a reporter’s question whether people would be allowed to sit down at the toddy shops and drink, as restaurants were still not allowed to have diners. “Let’s see, let’s see,” he said, laughing.

He pressed on the need to exercise caution so that crowds would not go out of control once the liquor shops open again.

Earlier, during a television discussion, Health Minister KK Shailaja brushed off the criticism that the government was not opening the liquor shops as a tactic to not lose the support of the people. She said that it was very sad that at a time the world was fighting a pandemic that could cause such havoc, some would resort to playing petty politics. The decision to open or close liquor shops was not taken to get the people’s applause, but taking into consideration what was best for them at a time like this, she said.