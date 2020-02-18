Toddler found dead near Kerala seashore, cops suspect one of the parents killed the child

One and a half year-old Viyan’s body was retrieved from amidst rocks on Thayyil seashore in Kannur district.

In an incident that has sent shock waves in Kerala, the body of a one and half-year-old toddler was found amidst rocks on the Thayyil seashore in Kannur district of Kerala on Monday. Viyan, who was reported to be missing by his parents on Monday morning, was later found dead on the seashore, which is just around 50 metres away from their house.

It was by around 6 am that the child’s father Pranav lodged a complaint at the Kannur City Police Station stating that Viyan had gone missing. According to the police, they started searching in nearby places with the help of the parents and neighbours and by around 9 am Viyan was found lying dead amidst the rocks along the seashore.

Following the incident, the Kannur city police first took Viyan’s father Pranav and then his mother Saranya to police custody. According to reports, the statements by the duo do not match and the police suspect that at least one of them was behind child's death.

Talking to TNM, an investigating officer of the Kannur City Police said that when the body was retrieved yesterday, a small injury had been found at the back of the head. "Though the complete postmortem report is not out yet, the forensic officials have said that the child died because of a head injury and was not drowned," he said.

He also added that it was highly likely that one of the parents was behind the crime. “The statements given by the parents show that one of them is allegedly behind the crime. We are in the last phase of finding who among the duo is responsible for the crime,” the police official told TNM.

As per a Manorama News report, the mother Saranya told the police that after the child woke up at 3 am on Monday she fed him, and then asked Pranav to look after the child. But whereas reportedly, Pranav said that Saranya herself was looking after the child after he woke up at 3 am.