TNTJ member who issued death threat to judges over hijab verdict arrested

The man, Rahamathulla, has been remanded to eight days police custody.

A member of the Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamaath (TNTJ), Covai Rahammathulla, who had allegedly issued death threats to the three Karnataka High Court judges â€” including the Chief Justice â€” following their verdict on the hijab issue, has been brought to Bengaluru by the state police for further investigation, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Tuesday, March 22. Following the threat to judges, the Karnataka government had decided to provide 'Y category' security to all three judges.

"The person who issued death threats to sitting judges of Karnataka High Court, who delivered verdict in the hijab case, has been brought to the state from Tamil Nadu by Karnataka police today (Tuesday) after producing a body warrant. His name is Rahamathulla and he has been brought from Madurai," Jnanendra said.

Speaking to reporters, the state Home Minister said the Karnataka government has taken the threat to judges seriously, as it amounts to challenging the system, and there is a need to suppress such elements. "Tamil Nadu police have extended cooperation. The Magistrate Court here has remanded him for eight days police custody," he said, adding that police will seriously investigate the case.

An FIR was registered by Vidhana Soudha Police on SaturdayMarch 19, against an unknown individual over a video clip circulating on social media platforms, of a man speaking in Tamil and issuing death threats to the three judges. In a video, TNTJ leader Rahmatullah announced that if judges get killed over the hijab case verdict, then they themselves will be responsible for their death. In his speech, the accused mentions about a district judge in Jharkhand being mowed down last year while the latter was out on a morning walk. He even stated that people know where the Chief Justice of Karnataka goes to walk in the morning.

The Tamil Nadu police had on Sunday, March 20, arrested Rahamathulla in connection with the case.

A three-judge bench of the court consisting of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi had on March 15 dismissed petitions filed by some Muslim students seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom.