TNEA 2020: Second round of counselling to begin on Monday

The counselling for engineering aspirants in Tamil Nadu began on October 8 and will go on till October 28.

The Directorate Of Technical Education (DOTE) Tamil Nadu will begin its second round of counselling of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA 2020) in the state on Monday. The counselling will be conducted online and the portal for filling oneâ€™s choices for those who had participated in the first round of counselling will also open on Monday.

As per reports, the website for paying fees for those who have a cut-off from 174.75 to 145.5 marks will open on Monday. These are aspirants who have been ranked between 12264 and 35167. The students, who had participated in the first round of counselling, will have to ensure that their choices of courses and colleges are filled in the website by 5 pm on October 13. The choices of courses and colleges are to be made in their order of preference.

The provisional seat allotment for these students will be published by DOTE on Thursday. The students can accept, deny or withdraw from the counselling process after the provisional allotment of seats is made. According to DOTE, the students can also choose to specify â€˜upward movementâ€™ in the provisional order, which will enable them to get their preferred seat if it becomes vacant in the later stages of counselling.

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA 2020) counselling by DOTE began on October 8 and will end on October 28. In the first round of counselling, 12263 students with cut-offs ranging between 175 to 199.67 marks were included. In the third round 35122 students will be eligible to participate and 40472 students will be eligible to take part in the fourth round of counselling.

The payment website for the third and fourth rounds of counselling will be enabled on October 16 and October 20 respectively. Students can check TNEA 2020â€™s official website for more details. A detailed guide on how to fill choices on the TNEA portal can be viewed here.