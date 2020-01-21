TN woman with speech impairment wins Rs 1 crore jackpot on reality show ‘Kodeeswari’

31-yr-old Kousalya Kharthika, who hails from Madurai, has speech and hearing impairment and communicates through vibrations and lip-reading.

Kousalya Kharthika has become the first-ever person with disability contestant to bag the jackpot prize money of Rs 1 crore on Kodeeswari -- the Tamil version of the reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

On becoming a crorepati on Kodeeswari, Kousalya said, "I have always depended on my family members for my day-to-day life. But right from my childhood, I have been determined to learn and excel in whatever I do.”

"I am more than honoured to be a part of this iconic game show, and equally proud to tell the world that ‘I am now a Kodeeswari'."

Despite the hurdles she faced, Kousalya has already completed her B.Sc, M.Sc and secured an MBA. She currently works as a junior assistant at the district court of Madurai. She plans to use the money to help disabled persons and also to finally travel to countries that she has only seen on the big screen.

Kodeeswari is being hosted by veteran actor Radikaa Sarathkumar, who was overjoyed at Kousalya's achievement.

"Many congratulations to Kousalya who has created history today with her knowledge and determination. I must say that I am lucky to have met her and experienced her incredible win. Her success is truly an inspiration and will motivate many others. I wish her all the best in life and hope that this achievement helps her make a positive difference in her life," Radika said.

Anup Chandraesekharan, the Business Head of Colors Tamil, the channel which airs the show, told ToI that Kousalya’s win is a beacon of hope for women who are working towards fulfilling their dreams. He added that the network was proud that Kousalya is their first Kodeeswari and that her story will inspire others.

The episode will be aired on January 21, on Colors Tamil.

