TN woman caught on video scamming customer at ATM, walks away with money

Visuals from the scene of crime show the con artist replacing the victim's debit card with a different one and giving her the fake card.

In a shocking case of ATM theft, a 22-year-old woman was robbed off over Rs.30,000 by an unknown woman who offered to help her activate her debit card. The police are currently on the lookout for the woman, whose face has been captured on CCTV in the ATM.

Visuals from the bank show the young woman named Alli standing by the machine with the unknown woman who is seen removing a card from the ATM.

According to the Devakottai police, the woman pretended to help the victim activate her card and then switched it with a fake one. She then claimed that the card was not working.

Alli had gone there with her mother and child who can also be seen in the frame along with two other men who are present. The woman suddenly turns around and drops something in her bag before returning to talk to Alli, even as the latter continues to look at the machine in front of her.

Alli subsequently left the ATM puzzled and the woman then came back to withdraw the amount which was in the account. Alarmed, Alli approached the police and filed a complaint about the missing money.

"This woman was standing there waiting for a victim," says an investigating official. "She switched cards and that can be seen in the visual. She had cards of every colour to match whatever the victim was carrying. Alli's child was unwell and she was already hassled over this and failed to pay attention to the con artist," adds the official.