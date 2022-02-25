TN, Telangana say they will bear travel expenses of Indian students stranded in Ukraine

Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced that the travel expenses of students stuck in Ukraine will be taken care of by the state government.

After announcing helplines for citizens from Tamil Nadu stranded in Ukraine, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced on Friday, February 25 that the travel expenses of students from Tamil Nadu stuck in Ukraine will be taken care of by the state government. Stalin had earlier written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar appealing to arrange special flights to evacuate the students. Stalin has also stated that 916 students and immigrants from Tamil Nadu had contacted the state government as of 10 am on Friday.

Telangana IT Minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao or KTR has also appealed to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on the plight of students from Telangana stranded in Ukraine. “We appeal to Govt of India to arrange for special aircrafts & Telangana Govt is ready to bear the full travel expenses for these students so we can bring them home safe &soonest,” the minister tweeted.

We appeal to Govt of India to arrange for special aircrafts & Telangana Govt is ready to bear the full travel expenses for these students so we can bring them home safe &soonest — KTR (@KTRTRS) February 25, 2022

Further, the Tamil Nadu government also opened 24x7 help desks, similar to other southern states. It has also appointed a state nodal officer to facilitate evacuation of stranded Tamils in Ukraine to coordinate with the government of India, their families and district administration. "We have asked the students stranded in Ukraine not to venture out but remain in constant touch with the Indian embassy there," Jacintha Lazarus, director of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non Resident Tamils and state nodal officer, told PTI.

The state nodal officer can be reached at +91 9445869848, +91 9600023645, +91 9940256444 or 044-281515288; and the state helpline number is 1070. The helpdesk numbers at Tamil Nadu House in Delhi can be reached at +91 9289516716 or ukrainetamils@gmail.com.

CM Stalin, in his letter to the Ministry of External Affairs, had stated that about 5,000 students from Tamil Nadu, mostly in professional courses and other emigrants from the state were now stranded in Ukraine. "We have been receiving hundreds of distress calls from the family members of the students studying in Ukraine requesting for their urgent evacuation," he had said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and called for an immediate cessation of violence while also stressing that India attaches the highest priority to the safe exit and return of its citizens from Ukraine. Modi also asserted that differences between Russia and NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) can only be resolved through "honest and sincere" dialogue. The telephonic conversation took place on Thursday, hours after Ukraine sought India's support in defusing the crisis. A military offensive has been launched by Russia against Ukraine, following which the situation in the country deteriorated.

The Indian embassy in Ukraine had released an advisory to all Indian nationals in the country, on February 24, stating that all special flights were cancelled since the Ukrainian airspace was closed. The Embassy had said that alternative arrangements were being made for evacuation of the Indian nationals, and they can call the following helpline numbers for information: +38 0997300483, +38 0997300428, +38 0933980327, +38 0635917881 and +38 0935046170.