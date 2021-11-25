TN teacher dies by suicide after speculation that he sexually harassed a class 12 girl

A 44-year-old mathematics teacher at a private school in Tamil Nadu’s Karur died by suicide on Wednesday. This is the same school from which a class 12 student killed herself on November 19, alleging sexual harassment by an unnamed teacher. According to the police, a suicide note written by the teacher, Saravanan, says he decided to kill himself after the students at the school speculated that he might have been the one who harassed the minor girl.

On November 19, a 17-year-old class 12 girl from the school in Vengamedu of Karur district died by suicide, alleging sexual harassment in a suicide note, according to the police. “I should be the last girl to die of sexual harassment,” she wrote, “I am afraid to reveal the name of the person who pushed me to take this decision.” Following this, the girl’s mother alleged that the school’s chemistry teacher is the reason for her daughter’s death.

Saravanan, who was the mathematics teacher at the same school, killed himself at his father-in-law’s house at Sengattupatti village in Trichy district on Wednesday. He is survived by his wife and two children. The suicide note written by Saravanan that was found by the police, they said. The police have initiated an inquiry regarding the suicide of the teacher, and the reason for students to link his name to the death of the 17-year-old girl.

Meanwhile, since the death of the minor girl, several school students in Karur have begun to stage protests demanding the arrest of the accused.

The Karur incident follows the suicide of another 17-year-old schoolgirl in Coimbatore. The parents of the minor have alleged sexual assault by her teacher Mithun Chakravarthy, and accused the school principal of trying to cover up the incident. A close friend of the victim told the media, “He sexually assaulted her once in school and harassed her many times. His wife teaches in the same school, she and the principal knew about all this, but they did nothing.”

