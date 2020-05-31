TN slum clearance board tenement converted into 1,400-bed COVID-19 care centre

The centre, located in Kesava Perumal Park of Pulianthope, will provide a home-friendly feel, the Health Minister of Tamil Nadu said.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar on Saturday inaugurated a COVID-19 centre with a 1,400-bed facility that was readied in the unoccupied Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) tenement in Kesava Perumal Park of Pulianthope, Chennai.

Talking to the reporters after the inauguration, the Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar said, “The newly inaugurated COVID-19 centre has a 1,400-bed facility; we have CCTV monitoring and a special medical team on all floors. We have paramedical staff, separate lift facilities for patients and the doctors, and most importantly we have also ensured oxygen supply on each and every floor.”

“Patients with mild symptoms, who do not have co-morbid conditions and younger patients will be kept in this facility. In case of emergency, we also have ambulance services to take them to the government Hospital. The new centre is set up in a way that will give a home-like feel for the patients,” the Health Minister said.

The minister also added, “The government is working with the help of four government hospitals in Chennai and the Ayanavaram Government Hospital. Apart from this, 10 COVID-19 centres have been set up, including those at colleges such as Valiammai College, Loyola College and Bharathi College. The government is also effectively providing service through the 140 urban healthcare centres with outpatient wards to treat patients with fever.”

The Tamil Nadu government was earlier planning to convert the slum tenements in Thiruvottiyur and Ernavoor into COVID-19 care centres, a report said. However, people started opposing the move, fearing that they may not get back their tenements. Following this, the government changed the plan and started the works on converting the slum tenement in Pulianthope into a COVID-19 care centre.

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu recorded a single-day surge of 938 COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the state to 21,184. Chennai recorded 616 cases and Chengalpattu recorded 94 cases.