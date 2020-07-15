TN sees 5,000 discharges in single day, reports 4,496 new COVID-19 cases

The state also reported 68 deaths on Wednesday.

Over one lakh people have so far recovered from coronavirus in Tamil Nadu with the state reporting 5000 discharges on Wednesday. The number of discharges was slightly higher than the daily number of coronavirus infections reported. As per the bulletin, the state recorded 4,496 new cases of COVID-19. This takes the total number of active cases in Tamil Nadu to 47,340.

According to the medical bulletin released by the Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department, the state has witnessed the recovery of 1,02,310 patients. In Tamil Nadu, a total of 1,51,820 people have so far tested positive for coronavirus.

Chennai, the stateâ€™s hotspot, witnessed the highest recovery with 64,036 persons followed by Chengalpattu (6,299), Tiruvallur (4,335) and Madurai (3,855).

Chennai recorded 1,291 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, followed by Madur

ai with 341 cases, Tiruvallur with 278 cases, Thoothukudi with 268 cases and Chengalpattu with 186 cases of coronavirus.

The state also recorded 68 deaths of patients, including the death of a 19-year-old woman with comorbidities.

A 19-year-old woman from Kancheepuram with type 1 diabetes and chronic kidney diseases was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on July 10 at 01.04 pm. She was tested positive for coronavirus on the same day of admission and was provided treatment for the coronavirus. However, the patient died on July 14 without responding to treatment due to acute respiratory distress, respiratory failure, COVID-19 pneumonia, sepsis and chronic kidney disease.

On Wednesday, the state has recorded 4,430 indegenious cases and 66 imported cases of coronavirus. Tamil Nadu has lifted 41,382 samples from 39,715 persons for coronavirus testing. So far, the state so far tested 17,36,747 samples from 16,65,273 persons.