TN’s COVID-19 caseload sees decline, 2869 new cases reported on Sunday

The total number of active cases in Tamil Nadu as of Sunday is 30606.

In what might be a small relief amid the festival season, Tamil Nadu continued to witness a declining trend in the number of daily coronavirus infections, reporting 2,869 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 31 fatalities on Sunday. The number of persons undergoing treatment for the disease across the state stood at 30606 and the total number of persons who died due to COVID-19 is 10924.

As per the data released by the state department for health and family welfare, 4019 persons were discharged on Sunday after getting cured of COVID-19 and the total number of persons who have been cured of the virus in Tamil Nadu as of Sunday is 6.67 lakh.

On Saturday, the state registered less than 3,000 cases (2,886), a slide in the number of daily infections. As many as 80,690 samples were tested Sunday. With this 95.17 lakh specimens have been examined till date.

Of the total 7.09 lakh COVID-19 cases, Chennai's share increased to 1,95,672 with 764 more people getting infected.

Coimbatore recorded 271 new cases, Salem reported 196 new cases, Thiruvallur reported 161 new cases and Chengalpattu district reported 155 new cases. Kancheepuram district recorded 120 new cases of COVID-19 while Tiruppur district accounted for 112 cases. Tenkasi district recorded the lowest number of fresh COVID cases on Sunday with only four people testing positive for the virus.

Of the 10,924 deaths, Chennai's share was 3,592, the bulletin said. Among the 31 fatalities reported Sunday, one individual was without any comorbidity or chronic illness. As many as 26 out of the 31 people who died were above the age of 60, the bulletin added.