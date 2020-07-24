TN reports 6785 new COVID-19 cases, 88 deaths and 6504 discharges on July 24

So far, over 10,000 children below the age of 12 have tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Tamil Nadu reported 6785 new COVID-19 cases and discharged 6504 patients who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 across hospitals in the state on July 24. So far, over 10,000 children below the age of 12 have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu.

While Chennai reported 1299 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, its neighbouring districts - Chengalpattu (419), Kancheepuram (349), and Thiruvallur (378) - put together have reported 1146 new COVID-19 cases in all. Meanwhile, novel coronavirus disease cases continue to rise in Virudhunagar (424), Madurai (326), Thoothukudi (313), Tirupattur (234), Ranipet (222), and Trichy (217).

The state has 53,132 active cases of COVID-19 of which 13,743 are from Chennai. The second district with highest number of active COVID-19 cases is Thiruvallur with 4124 COVID-19 patients under treatment followed by Chenagalpattu with 2866. Kancheepuram has 2386 active COVID-19 cases.

The four districts put together have 23,119 active cases of COVID-19 in the state. Apart from Chennai and its neighbours, the districts that have over 2000 active COVID-19 cases each are Madurai (2661), Thoothukudi (2354), and Virudhunagar (2203).

Eighty-eight persons were reported to have succumbed to COVID-19, 22 in private hospitals and 66 in government hospitals, in the state on July 24. A total of 3,320 patients have died due to COVID-19 in the state so far. Of the 88, six patients did not have any comorbid conditions. Thirty-one patients who died were below the age of 60.

Tamil Nadu has tested 21,38,704 persons for COVID-19 so far of which 1,99,749 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS CoV2 virus. The state has also discharged 1,43,297 persons as on date. 4,27,048 persons have returned to Tamil Nadu from outside the state through different modes and 5,100 have tested positive for COVID-19.