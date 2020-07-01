TN reports 3,882 new COVID-19 patients, almost 40,000 active cases in the state

The state has reported over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases everyday for the past seven days.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Chennai reported 2,182 new COVID-19 patients on Wednesday as the state tally increased by 3,882. The total number of patients undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu as of Wednesday is 39,856. The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state till date is 94,049.

According to the daily bulletin, of the 3,882 new patients who were confirmed to have COVID-19, 2,182 were from Chennai. The total number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Chennai is 22,777.

Madurai reported 297 new cases and Chengalpattu, 226. Salem, Thiruvallur and Ramanathapuram districts also reported 162, 147 and 100 new cases respectively.

Seventy-five persons who had recently arrived at Tamil Nadu from other countries and states have also tested positive for novel coronavirus on Wednesday. Of the 75 persons, three each arrived from Muscat, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates and one each from Bahrain, Kenya, Malaysia and Maldives. Three more persons who had arrived at Tamil Nadu through the sea from Maldives have tested positive for the virus.

Of the people who arrived through domestic flights, four from Delhi, two from Maharashtra and one from Telangana were diagnosed with COVID-19. Eighteen persons from Karnataka, eleven from Kerala, five each from Telangana and Bihar, four from Rajasthan, two each from Maharashtra and Puducherry and one each from Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh were also tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Apart from Chennai, Chengalpattu (2,791), Madurai (1,941), Thiruvallur (1,400), Kancheepuram (1,200) and Vellore (1,035) have over a thousand patients currently being treated for the disease.

Tamil Nadu tested 31,521 samples from 30,571 persons on Wednesday and the total number of persons tested for COVID-19 in the state is over 11.47 lakh. On Wednesday, 2,852 patients were discharged after they recovered from COVID-19, taking the total recoveries in the state to 52,926.

Chennai has also reported the maximum number of deaths in the state from COVID-19 till date, with 929 fatalities.

On Wednesday, the state government reported 63 deaths – 37 in government health facilities and 26 in private hospitals. Among the deaths reported today, eight patients did not have any comorbid conditions at the time of admission into the hospital and 55 had other health issues apart from COVID-19. Three patients were reportedly brought dead to the hospitals and were confirmed to have COVID-19 afterwards.