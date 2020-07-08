TN reports 3,756 new cases of COVID-19, 64 deaths

Madurai, Thiruvallur and Chengalpattu also recorded over 250 cases on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu reported 3,756 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with a majority of infections coming from the districts. The stateâ€™s hotspot Chennai recorded around 1200 cases for the second day in a row, a significant fall compared to the daily infections the previous week.

As per Wednesdayâ€™s bulletin, 1,261 persons tested positive for the coronavirus in Chennai, with the active case count in the district at 21,766.

Tamil Nadu has a total of 46,480 patients being treated at home and various health facilities for COVID-19. The total number of positive cases in the state is 1,22,350. Of the 3,756 new cases, 63 patients had recently arrived in Tamil Nadu from other states and countries.

Districts such as Madurai continued to see an increase in COVID-19. Madurai reported 379 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally of the total number of patients being treated presently to 3,811. Thiruvallur reported 300 new COVID-19 patients (1,939 active cases) and Chengalpattu district recorded 273 new cases (3,031 active cases) of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Kancheepuram (133), Vellore (160), Thoothukudi (141), Villupuram (106) and Kanyakumari (115) districts also reported over 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Sixty-four persons also died due to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu-- 21 in private hospitals and 43 in government health facilities. It includes a 23-year-old woman from Chennai who was admitted to a private hospital on Monday with cough and fever for two days. She died on Tuesday morning after suffering from breathlessness for a day. She had no underlying health conditions.

As of Wednesday, 1,700 persons have died in Tamil Nadu due to COVID-19.

The state government also discharged 3,051 patients on Wednesday, taking the total number of patients who recovered from the disease to 74,167. A total of 35,979 samples belonging to 34,962 persons were tested in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday and the total number of samples tested so far in the state is over 14.49 lakh